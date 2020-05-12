|
Nicole Marie (Cole) Bennett, 43, of Denison, Texas, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.
Nicole is survived by her husband, Mark Allen Bennett; her father, John Elledge Sr., daughters, Jena Wilkerson, Jada Wilkerson, and Corrie Bennett, sisters, Tasha Elledge, Misty Layman, Monica Hernandez, and Samantha Miller, brothers, Billy Layman Jr., John Elledge Jr., Lewis Clark, and Tony Clark, one granddaughter, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends.
Celebration of Life Service for Nicole will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2020