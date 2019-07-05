|
Nikolai Karpis III, 81, of Milburn, Okla, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St.Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church in Denison. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Karpis of Milburn; children, Sean Woolsey of Sherman, Chance Woolsey of Bells, Stefanie Mwaura of McKinney, Natasha Karpis of Grapevine, and Nikolai 'Kole' Karpis IV of Milburn; sister, Roswita Goldschimdt of Germany; fifteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 5, 2019