On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Nikolai Karpis III, age 81, of Milburn, Oklahoma, reposed at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Mr. Karpis was born in Czechoslovakia the son of Stefanie and Nikolai Karpis II. He served his country proudly in the U. S. Air Force. Nikolai married the love of his life, Darlene Smart. He loved the outdoors, especially ranching and farming on his land. Nikolai worked hard and loved his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Karpis leaves behind his family, wife, Darlene Karpis of Milburn, OK; children, Sean Woolsey of Sherman, TX; Chance Woolsey of Bells, TX; Stefanie Mwaura of McKinney, TX; Natasha Karpis of Grapevine, TX; Nikolai "Kole" Karpis IV of Milburn, OK; fifteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and sister, Roswita Goldschimdt of Germany.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church in Denison.. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 7, 2019