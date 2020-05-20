Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00 PM
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NITA SNYDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NITA SNYDER

Send Flowers
NITA SNYDER Obituary
Nita Snyder of Calera, Oklahoma, died at Alliance Hospital, Durant, OK on Sunday May 17, 2020.
Nita is survived by her Children : Greg Culifer and wife Donna of Denison Texas, Susan Culifer of Denison Texas, John Culifer and wife Kat Culifer of Sherman Texas, eight grandchildren and numerous great grandkids.
Funeral Service will be Friday, May 22, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX. Reverend Raymond England will officiate. Family & friends visitation will be on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be buried at Cedarlawn
Cemetery, Sherman, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -