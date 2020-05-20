|
Nita Snyder of Calera, Oklahoma, died at Alliance Hospital, Durant, OK on Sunday May 17, 2020.
Nita is survived by her Children : Greg Culifer and wife Donna of Denison Texas, Susan Culifer of Denison Texas, John Culifer and wife Kat Culifer of Sherman Texas, eight grandchildren and numerous great grandkids.
Funeral Service will be Friday, May 22, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX. Reverend Raymond England will officiate. Family & friends visitation will be on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be buried at Cedarlawn
Cemetery, Sherman, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 20, 2020