Our most precious Noah Lee Rawlins went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2019. He was born December 7, 2010. Oh how we love you and miss you. You were a blessing to all who knew you. Fearless and funny and certainly all boy. He loved visiting family members and we all loved having him visit. He loved being outdoors and riding the things that were hiss. He and his sister were inseparable. While they didn't always agree, they always loved each other. The sweet memories we all made with him we will carry with us always.
Noah Lee is survived by his father, Steven Lee Rawlins of Sherman; and mother, Casey Irene West of Colbert, Oklahoma; sister, Allie Kay Rawlins of Colbert; two brothers, Mason Anderson of Sherman, and Colby Willis of Whitesboro; great-grandmother, Ruth Taylor of Sherman; grandparents, Jerry and Rhonda Rawlins of Sherman, grandfather 'papaw' Calvin West of Denison; grandmother 'nana', Becky Peters of Colbert.; Aunt Kimberly and Uncle Jeremy Matlack of Sherman; Aunts, Geneva Korioth and husband Wes of Denison, Callie Strohecker and husband Chad of Colbert, Misty 'Sissy' Korioth and husband Daniel of Denison; and many cousins including, Kyle, Landon, and Aaron Matlack.
A celebration of Noah's Life will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Grayson Bible Baptist Church in Sherman at 10 a.m. with Rev. Roy Webster officiating. Interment will follow the service at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019