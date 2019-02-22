The Lord called Nodie Mae Perkins to her heavenly home Monday, February 18, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

Mrs. Perkins was born March 13, 1950 in Denison, Texas the daughter of James and Ola Mae (Roberts) Perkins. Over the years, she had been a dietary cook for Sherman Nursing Center and Southern Point Nursing Home. Nodie loved her puzzle games, watching the cooking channel, and watching sports, especially OU she was a die-hard supporter. She loved the Lord and was a life-long member of Center Union Baptist Church in Colbert, Oklahoma. Nodie was a kind and loving sister and aunt, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Perkins leaves behind her beloved family, sister Anita Lyons Meadows of Colbert, OK; brothers Donald Ray Lyons of Colbert, Ok, Charles Perkins and wife, Helen of Memphis, TN; James Perkins Jr of Wichita Falls, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ola Perkins; sisters Sallie Bland and Donna Faye Pogue.

Funeral services will be11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Center Union Baptist Church in Colbert with Rev. James Bolin and Rev. Michael Braxton officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019