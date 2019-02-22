Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Center Union Baptist Church
Colbert, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nodie Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nodie Mae Perkins


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nodie Mae Perkins Obituary
The Lord called Nodie Mae Perkins to her heavenly home Monday, February 18, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mrs. Perkins was born March 13, 1950 in Denison, Texas the daughter of James and Ola Mae (Roberts) Perkins. Over the years, she had been a dietary cook for Sherman Nursing Center and Southern Point Nursing Home. Nodie loved her puzzle games, watching the cooking channel, and watching sports, especially OU she was a die-hard supporter. She loved the Lord and was a life-long member of Center Union Baptist Church in Colbert, Oklahoma. Nodie was a kind and loving sister and aunt, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Perkins leaves behind her beloved family, sister Anita Lyons Meadows of Colbert, OK; brothers Donald Ray Lyons of Colbert, Ok, Charles Perkins and wife, Helen of Memphis, TN; James Perkins Jr of Wichita Falls, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ola Perkins; sisters Sallie Bland and Donna Faye Pogue.
Funeral services will be11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Center Union Baptist Church in Colbert with Rev. James Bolin and Rev. Michael Braxton officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now