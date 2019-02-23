|
|
|
Nodie Mae Perkins passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mrs. Perkins is survived by her family, sister, Anita Lyons Meadows of Colbert, OK; brothers, Donald Ray Lyons of Colbert, Ok, Charles Perkins of Memphis, TN; James Perkins Jr of Wichita Falls, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Center Union Baptist Church in Colbert with Rev. James Bolin and Rev. Michael Braxton officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More