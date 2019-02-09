Services Martin United Methodist Church 2621 Bedford Rd Bedford, TX 76021 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Martin Methodist Church 2621 Bedford Rd, Bedford , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Noel Arnold Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Noel Emory Arnold

Obituary Flowers January 30, 2019, Noel Emory Arnold, loving husband, father, grand father and great-grand father passed away at the age of 77 at his home in Bedford, Texas.

A 'celebration of life' will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 9 at Martin Methodist Church, 2621 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX 76021.

Noel was born on March 14, 1941 in Attica, Kansas to Emory and Mabel Arnold and was one of ten children. He earned his pharmacy degree from the University of Missouri..

Noel touched many lives through his work as a pharmacist in El Dorado, Kansas, Waco, Texas, Denison, Texas and McKinney, Texas. He was a gentle and kind man who loved helping people.

Noel was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Ellis and Rex, and his sisters Jewell and Beth.

Noel was a doting grandfather to Roman Arnold, Karese Arnold, Danny Courreges, Logan Courreges and Scout Courreges.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Margaret and his two children, Jeff 'Morgan' Arnold and wife Rocki of Little Elm, Texas and Kelli Courreges and husband Dan of Colleyville, Texas. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one brother, four sisters, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries