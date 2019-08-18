|
ROCKWALL - Noel Tim Dobbs was born on May 24, 1940 in Denison, Texas to Otis Dobbs and Evelyn Eloise Nelson Dobbs. He married Brenda Pennell on May 16, 1961 in Poteau, Oklahoma. They were married for 58 years. He passed away surrounded by family on August 15, 2019 in Carrollton, Texas at the age of 79 years.
Tim was a life long truck driver working for over 35 years with Long Mile Rubber Company in Dallas, and Jevic Transportation in Delanco, NJ. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Dobbs of Rockwall; daughter Sherri Leach (J.J.) of Carrollton; grandchildren, Ashley Davis (Mark), Amber Hardin (Zach), Nathan Leach and Josh Leach; great-grandchildren, Maddie Davis, Matthew Hardin and Maddy Hardin; sister, Lois Smith (Kenneth) of Pottsboro; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin Dale Dobbs; brother, Ted Lynn Dobbs; and sister, Patricia Ann Latimer.
Funeral Service will be held 1:00PM Monday, August 19, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright, Texas. Jason Reeves and J.J. Leach will officiate. Pallbearers will be J.J. Leach, Mark Davis, Jeremy Payne, Zach Hardin, Laramie Cole, and Kirk Griffith. Interment will follow at Vittitoe Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5-7PM at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019