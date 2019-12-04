|
Nola Faye Bass Chennault, 81, of Leonard, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Leonard Manor in Leonard.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard. Charles E. Wrenn will officiate. Burial will be at Valley Creek Cemetery near Leonard.
She is survived by her son, Bradley Ray Burchfield of Lewisville; daughters, Kathy Mitchell of Germantown, Wisconsin, and Janet Gonzales of The Colony; brothers, Clifton Bass, Gene Bass, and Otis Bass; and sister, Lovera Turner.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019