Nora Cecelia Burlingham, 83, died Wednesday, March 6, at her Pottsboro home with family by her side. There will be a Mass of the Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Steve Antes celebrating the Mass. Interment will follow the service at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, Texas, at 2:30 PM. She will be laid to rest next to the love of her life, Jack Burlingham. A rosary will be recited on Tuesday at 6:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home, and the family will greet friends following the Rosary from 6:30 until 8:00 PM.

Nora is survived by her brother, Robert Baltz, her true companion, Arlin Brown, her children, Beverly Webb, Glenn Burlingham and wife Gloria Burlingham, Barbara Edgington and husband Michael Edgington. Her grandchildren, Jereme Boyle and wife Shannon Boyle, Jennifer Endres and husband Michael Endres, Jacquelyn Sorenson and husband Scott Sorenson, Stephanie Weeks and husband William Weeks, Lori Wroblewski and husband Kyle Wroblewski. Her great grandchildren, Trever Boyle, Christopher Weeks, Bricen Weeks, Christopher Wheeler, McKenzie Wheeler, Zachary Wheeler, Ryan Hallman, Jesse Hallman, Ali Endres, Hannah Wroblewski and Jaxon Wroblewski. Her great great grandchildren Raelyn Wheeler and Lennox Wheeler.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Burlingham, and her parent Floyd and Helen Baltz. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary