NORMA FAYE ALLEN
1932 - 2020
DENISON–Norma Faye Allen, 87, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Norma was born in Denison, Texas on November 17, 1932, the daughter of Albert and Alma (Morrison) Allen. She graduated in 1951 from Denison High School as the salutatorian.
She worked for Lilley's Department Store and McKinney-Harwell Insurance Agency. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.
Norma is survived by her brother, Gene Allen and his wife, Grace of Rolling Hills Estates, CA; nephew, Brian Allen and his wife, Sungin of West New York, NJ; niece, Sheri Yengst and her husband, Tom of Palos Verdes Estates, CA; friend and caregiver, Patricia Lawrence of Denison and cousins, Ron Burleson and his wife, Diane of Denison and Betty Carol Lacy and her husband, Art of McKinney.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family visitation is 3-4 p.m. Sunday at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home with Brother Josh Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
