On August 17, 2019 Norma Garner Hejny left us to be with her eternal Father, her 'Papa God'.
Norma was born November 11, 1934 in Denison, TX. The daughter of Cube Byron and Lois Sybil Garner. On June 9, 1953 she married the love of her life, Jerry Frank Hejny in Dorchester, TX.. She worked at Texas Instruments in the early 70's, from 1977 to 1982 her and Jerry opened a men's clothing store in Sherman, Dillard's Dept. Store in alterations and later Hejny's Insurance.Norma was a member of Victory Life Church.
Along with her faith and love of Christ, her family gave her the most joy. She was a loving wife for 66 years to her husband, Jerry F. Hejny, devoted mother to her children, Paul R Hejny, Dorchester, TX, Deaun Hejny Overstreet and husband Jeff of Dorchester, TX, proud grandmother to Moses F Hejny (Lisa), Amanda D Anderson (Larry), Duston T. Overstreet, J. Tyler Overstreet, Katelyn Overstreet Holland (E.J.) great grandchildren; Emily, Olivia, Shannon, Alex; sisters; Sara Jones of Rusk, TX, Paula Garner of Gun Barrel City, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry Hejny, brothers: William Byron Garner and Dirl Wayne Garner.
Graveside service will be held Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Akers Cemetery with Pastor Rick Ballard of Gunter Baptist Church officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019