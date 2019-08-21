Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Akers Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Hejny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma (Garner) Hejny


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma (Garner) Hejny Obituary
On August 17, 2019 Norma Garner Hejny left us to be with her eternal Father, her 'Papa God'.
Norma was born November 11, 1934 in Denison, TX. The daughter of Cube Byron and Lois Sybil Garner. On June 9, 1953 she married the love of her life, Jerry Frank Hejny in Dorchester, TX.. She worked at Texas Instruments in the early 70's, from 1977 to 1982 her and Jerry opened a men's clothing store in Sherman, Dillard's Dept. Store in alterations and later Hejny's Insurance.Norma was a member of Victory Life Church.
Along with her faith and love of Christ, her family gave her the most joy. She was a loving wife for 66 years to her husband, Jerry F. Hejny, devoted mother to her children, Paul R Hejny, Dorchester, TX, Deaun Hejny Overstreet and husband Jeff of Dorchester, TX, proud grandmother to Moses F Hejny (Lisa), Amanda D Anderson (Larry), Duston T. Overstreet, J. Tyler Overstreet, Katelyn Overstreet Holland (E.J.) great grandchildren; Emily, Olivia, Shannon, Alex; sisters; Sara Jones of Rusk, TX, Paula Garner of Gun Barrel City, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry Hejny, brothers: William Byron Garner and Dirl Wayne Garner.
Graveside service will be held Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Akers Cemetery with Pastor Rick Ballard of Gunter Baptist Church officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now