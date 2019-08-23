Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Akers Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Hejny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma (Garner) Hejny

Send Flowers
Norma (Garner) Hejny Obituary
Norma Garner Hejny died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Akers Cemetery. Pastor Rick Ballard will officiate. There is no set time for family visitation.
She is survived by her children, Paul R. Hejny of Dorchester, TX, and Deaun Hejny Overstreet of Dorchester; sisters, Sara Jones of Rusk, TX, and Paula Garner of Gun Barrel City, TX; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.