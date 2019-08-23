|
|
|
Norma Garner Hejny died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Akers Cemetery. Pastor Rick Ballard will officiate. There is no set time for family visitation.
She is survived by her children, Paul R. Hejny of Dorchester, TX, and Deaun Hejny Overstreet of Dorchester; sisters, Sara Jones of Rusk, TX, and Paula Garner of Gun Barrel City, TX; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019