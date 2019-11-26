|
|
Norma Jean Pearson Curtis of Sherman Texas went to be with the Lord peacefully on November 17, 2019.
Norma was a member of the Grand Avenue Church of Christ for over 21 years.
Norma was born on July 1st, 1931 in Goshen, Indiana to Charles and Tessie Pearson....she married Gerald Curtis on March 3, 1956 in Angola, Indian and they remained husband and wife until Geralds passing August 2, 1998. They raised 1 son and 3 daughters together during that time.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, husband, son, 3 sisters and 5 brothers. She leaves behind 3 daughters, Diane Eachus(Lou Eachus)of Wylie, Tx, Dixie Sevrey of Sherman, Tx and Sue Kibby(William Kibby) of Sherman, Texas; along with 13 grandkids; 26 great-grandkids; and 9 great-great-grandkids.
She will be greatly missed here on earth, but is in wonderful company by God's side.
A memorial service will be held at Grand Avenue Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Saturday November 23rd, 2019...Brother C.E. Shaw will officiate.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019