Norma Jean Monroe, 82, of Denison, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Plano, Texas.
Mrs. Monroe was born January 3, 1938 in Ambrose, Texas the daughter of George Dewey and Lillie May (Stapp) Holder. She married the love of her life, Lee Roy Monroe, February 20, 1952 in Denison, Texas. She worked in the nursery at Texoma Medical Center for many years. The great joys of her life were her family, dear friends and her faith in Jesus Christ. Norma was member of Parkside Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Norma will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Norma leaves behind her beloved family, children, Bobby Monroe and wife, Trina of Denison, TX; Donald Monroe and Cathy Howard of Denison, TX; Danny Monroe and wife, Debbie of Denison, TX; Norman Monroe and wife, Sherie of Denison, TX; Judy Hallum and husband, Don of Blanchard, OK; Paula Carrigan and husband, Rodney of Denison, TX; grandchildren, Devin Monroe and Saundra, Sean Monroe and Rebecca Chase, Trista Yarnall and Derrick, McKenzie Williams and Brian, Summer Swistik, Jeremy Monroe and Kim, Alicia Deer and Jason, Jacob Monroe, Jered Monroe and Taylor, Cassie Shepphard and Jason, Dustin Monroe, Jennifer Hallum, and John Hallum, 18 great grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and brother, Jerry Holder of Cartwright, OK.
Funeral services for Norma will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jerry Coffman officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Denison, Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
We love and miss you mom, nanny and friend!!!
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home located at 604 W. Main St. in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020