Services for Norma L. Robertson, 93, of Kilgore, will be 1 pm Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12 pm-1 pm. Burial will follow in Woodland Heights Cemetery in Mt. Enterprise, Texas. Mrs. Robertson went to be with her Lord and Savior where she was also greeted by her loving husband whom she had missed so dearly, Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Longview.Norma is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Orvil T. Robertson, Sr.; son, Kenneth Robertson; sisters, Pauline M. Sparks and Helen L. Spang; and brothers, Harmon P. Self and Norman L. Self.

She is survived by her son, Orvil Robertson, Jr. and his wife, Becky of Sherman; daughter, Marsha Thorpe of Kilgore; grandchildren, Dana Stevens and her husband, Brian of Sherman, Traci Hendricks and her husband, Austin of Sherman, Gregory Thorpe and his wife, Amber of Dallas, GA, Jennifer Rubitski of Kilgore, Terri Fulenchek and her husband, Casey of McKinney, Rose Williams and her husband, Joe of Greeley, CO, and Thomas Robertson and his wife, Bryony of Aurora, CO; great grandchildren, Jacob and Lexie Quiqley, Maddison and Laney Fulenchek, and Jason and Jeremy Stevens, Owen Hendricks, Francis and Vincent Robertson, Chloe and Drake Williams, and Luke and Sadie Thorpe; four great great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org or to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue at www.angelsrescue.org.

