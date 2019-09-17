Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Norma Lee (Nipper) Taylor

Norma Lee (Nipper) Taylor Obituary
Norma Lee (Nipper) Taylor, of Bokchito, Okla., died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her residence in Bokchito.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Watson Cemetery in Watson, Okla. Brother Todd Webb will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Mu ray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Younger of Durant; sisters, Vivian Page of Shawnee, and Orene Jones of DeQueen, Ark.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019
