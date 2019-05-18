Home

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Honey Grove
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Grove Cemetery
Telephone, TX
Norma Lorayne (Honraday) Hankey

Norma Lorayne (Hornaday) Hankey Obituary
Norma Lorayne (Hornaday) Hankey, of Telephone, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Forest Grove Cemetery in Telephone. Visitation will be 1 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Jase Waller will officiate.
She is survived by her sons, Danny Hankey and Rodger Hankey; daughter, Kimberly; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 18, 2019
