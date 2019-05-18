|
|
|
Norma Lorayne (Hornaday) Hankey, of Telephone, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Forest Grove Cemetery in Telephone. Visitation will be 1 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Jase Waller will officiate.
She is survived by her sons, Danny Hankey and Rodger Hankey; daughter, Kimberly; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 18, 2019
