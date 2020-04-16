|
|
HOWE–Norma Mazey rejoins her loved one and is reunited with her lifelong love, Gerald Mazey. Norma passed away April 11th in Denison, Texas after a very brave battle with cancer and other health issues.
Norma Lynn (Woodard) Mazey was born in Blossom, Texas on September 11, 1936 to parents Jack and Ione Woodard. She attended school in Blossom as well.
In 1951 she married the love of her life, Gerald Mazey. They lived for many years in Allen, Texas, while employed in the Richardson area. They raised their 5 children in Allen and later retired from Rockwell International in Richardson and moved to Stringtown, Oklahoma. For the last 25 years Norma has been living in Howe, Texas. Many of her friends in Howe would call her the "bread lady" as she made and delivered her fresh bread to her friends and local businesses. Anyone who knew her would say she never met a stranger, and always met them with a smile. She loved music and dancing and tending her beautiful flower garden. She was the most outgoing person with a huge smile on her face. The pain of the last few years had shadowed that smile and now she is truly dancing and smiling.
The legacy of her spirit are her children, grand children and great grandchildren.
Surviving her are her daughter Deidra (Mazey) Hardy and Mark of Howe Tx.
Sons Doug and Debe Mazey of Allen, Texas. Jerry and Penny Mazey of Plano, Tx. Steven Mazey of Atoka, Okla. and Roger Mazey of Howe, Texas. She has 13 beautiful grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. A large host of friends and relatives.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Mazey, parents Jack and Ione Woodard, siblings Jack Weldon Woodard, Connie Woodard, Brenda Woodard Garrett and Gary Woodard.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020