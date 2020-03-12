|
Norma Ruth Milton, 94, of Sherman, TX passed away on March 7, 2020 in Austin, TX.
Norma will be lovingly remembered by daughter Cynthia Milton of Austin, TX; son Timothy and wife Julie of Purcell, OK; grandchildren Matthew Boyer, Sara Biggs, and Tyler Milton; and great-grandson Luke Biggs. She was predeceased by her husband George Milton and son Jack Milton.
Norma was born to Mattie and Smither Crocker in Mulberry, AR on September 29, 1925. She married George Milton in 1943. They lived in Athens, Greece for three years where Norma worked with Christian missionaries. Upon their return to Sherman, Norma worked as a bookkeeper at Kreager's Feed and Seed, head cashier at Wyatt's Cafeteria, credit manager for White's Home and Auto, and a home health supervisor.
Norma was a graduate of New Life Bible College in Cleveland, TN. She helped to charter three local churches and founded the "Hungry for More of Jesus" Bible study in her home in 1974. She was also a longtime member of First Baptist Church and Greater Harvest North Church. She had a missionary heart to reach those in need.
Norma deeply loved her family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and cherished friend. She loved gardening, sewing, and was an excellent cook known for her delicious biscuits and beans.
A friend once wrote
"Norma is so special to all of us, she does so much with so little fuss, we love the time we are privileged to share with this lovely person for whom we care." She leaves a legacy of love for what is beautiful in life and her impact was felt by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. A visitation is scheduled for Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to Greater Harvest North Church.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020