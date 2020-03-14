Home

NORMA MONROE

NORMA MONROE Obituary
Norma Jean Monroe, 82, of Denison, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Plano, Texas.
Norma is survived by her family, children, Bobby Monroe of Denison, TX; Donald Monroe of Denison, TX; Danny Monroe of Denison, TX; Norman Monroe of Denison, TX; Judy Hallum of Blanchard, OK; Paula Carrigan of Denison, TX; 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, and brother, Jerry Holder of Cartwright, OK.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jerry Coffman officiating. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery in Denison.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home located at 604 W. Main St. in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2020
