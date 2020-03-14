|
Norma Jean Monroe, 82, of Denison, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Plano, Texas.
Norma is survived by her family, children, Bobby Monroe of Denison, TX; Donald Monroe of Denison, TX; Danny Monroe of Denison, TX; Norman Monroe of Denison, TX; Judy Hallum of Blanchard, OK; Paula Carrigan of Denison, TX; 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, and brother, Jerry Holder of Cartwright, OK.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jerry Coffman officiating. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery in Denison.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home located at 604 W. Main St. in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2020