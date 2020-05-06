|
|
|
Norma Lea McInturff Watts, an Assembly of God minister and Licensed Practical Nurse, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and devoted follower of Jesus Christ, left this life May 3, 2020, at the age of 82.
Norma is survived by her 3 grandchildren, and her 3 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Believer's Church in Durant, Oklahoma. A live video of her service will be available for friends and family to view on the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will follow with the final resting place in Yarnaby Cemetery. If you would like to pay your respects you are welcome to come to Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home Tuesday, March 5, 2020 from 4-8pm
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 6, 2020