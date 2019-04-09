|
Norman Edward Dickey, 79, of Howe has died.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at First Baptist Church, Howe. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Scoggins Funeral Home, Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Joanne, of Howe; son Gary Don (Susie) Dickey of Killeen; daughter Joy Dickey (Mike) Newton of Diana; five grandchildren; sisters Ladonna Lue Sparks of Italy and Calla (Gary)Robinson of Denison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Howe, PO Box 247, Howe, Texas 75459.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019
