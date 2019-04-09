Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Dickey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Edward Dickey

Obituary Flowers

Norman Edward Dickey Obituary
Norman Edward Dickey, 79, of Howe has died.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at First Baptist Church, Howe. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Scoggins Funeral Home, Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Joanne, of Howe; son Gary Don (Susie) Dickey of Killeen; daughter Joy Dickey (Mike) Newton of Diana; five grandchildren; sisters Ladonna Lue Sparks of Italy and Calla (Gary)Robinson of Denison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Howe, PO Box 247, Howe, Texas 75459.
Please sign the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.