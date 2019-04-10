Norman Edward Dickey was born Jan 24, 1940 in Gunter, Texas in a small home on his grandfather Reed's land. His parents were James E Dickey and Alla Jean Reed Dickey. He was raised in Gunter in a simple manner that instilled and incorporated his love of God, life, family, and sports. After working on the farm, milking the cow, hauling hay, and picking cotton, Norman chose to go to college to be able to always be near his love of sports by becoming a coach.

After a successful athletic career at GHS, he graduated in 1958 and went to Cisco Jr. College on a football scholarship. After playing college football for 2 years, he transferred to and worked his way through Austin College and play ed football and baseball on scholarship there for 2 more years. He graduated from Austin College in 1962 with a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education.

His first teaching and coaching job was in Mesquite High School, Mesquite, Texas. Howe ISD school board sought him out for head coach and athletic director in 1964 and so he started his 31-year stint at HHS. There he became the 'winningest coach in HISD history' and was recently recognized at a community pep rally for that honor.

During his career at HISD he taught math, coached, and served as interim principal and superintendent, was Director of Special Services, and retired as Assistant Superintendent. The first Howe athletic field house was built during his tenure and he loved caring for and improving the Howe football field.

In 1965, Norman married Joanne Berglund Dickey whom he met at Austin College. They've been married nearly 55 years. Their children are Gary Don Dickey (Retired US Army Lt. Col.) and Lisa Joy Dickey Newton. He is survived by wife, Joanne of Howe, son Gary Don Dickey (Susie) of Killeen, Texas; daughter, Joy Dickey Newton (Mike) of Diana, Texas; grandchildren Michael Dickey of San Antonio, Kaydee Dickey of Killeen, Jess Newton, Joelle Newton, Jaymin Newton of Diana; sisters Ladonna Lue Dickey Sparks of Italy, Calla Dickey Robinson (Gary) of Denison, sister-in-law Libby Dickey of Gunter; Derenda Dickey, mother of Michael and Kaydee; sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Bill Worthley of Arkansas; many cousins and nieces and nephews and cherished friends.

He was predeceased and joins in heaven his parents and beloved brother and fellow athlete Don Dickey, grandparents Lee and Laura Reed and James Epp and Lillie Dickey.

Norman's simple pleasures in life included enjoying a good meal, watching sports both live as well as on tv, visiting with friends and family, playing dominoes, playing outlaw volleyball, church basketball, fast pitch softball, working outside, staying busy, and his favorite, being with or even just calling the five grandkids of whom he was so proud. That simplicity in life is to be admired as his life brought glory to God. Because he was a Christian, he often referred to "The Good Lord's plan". That faith and the resulting strength and peace will be missed.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne, Texas. Memorial service will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Burial will be at Gunter Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Howe, PO Box 247, Howe, Texas 75459.

