OC MILLER
1930 - 2020
POTTSBORO–Graveside funeral services for OC Miller will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday November 10 at West Hill Cemetery. David Corder will officiate and CA Troxtell, Dennis Troxtell, Britton Miller, Gary Troxtell, Steve Wilson, Brian Norris, and Lewis Belknap will be honorary pallbearers. Mr. Miller, 90, passed away Friday, November 6 at Texoma Healthcare Center.
OC was born May 23, 1930 in Shirley, Texas to the late Lottie and Estelle (Wood) Miller. He graduated from Dorchester schools and worked as a commercial painter for over 50 years in the Dallas and Sherman area. He and Brenda Brown were married on November 25, 1977 in Denison. He received a patent for the first airless paint gun and served on the Dorchester City Council. He was a former deacon of the Gunter Church of Christ, member of the Center Street Church of Christ and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Andrea Camille Schrank. He is survived by his wife Brenda of Pottsboro; three daughters, Debra McDaniel and husband Dale Oklahoma City, Rhonda Louann Cummins and husband Bob of Sherman, and Laura Miller of Durant; one son, Britton Miller of Pottsboro; son-in-law, Dr. Kenton Parke Schrank of Kerrville; four grandchildren, Clint Hanley of Nebraska, Audrey Casteel and husband Steve of Mesquite, Madison Schrank of San Angelo, and Zachary Spears of Durant; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a large family of in-laws for 45 years; and a large loving church family from the Center Street Church of Christ in Sherman and Gunter Church of Christ.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
West Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
