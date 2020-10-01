Odbert Junior (OJ) Moore, 90, passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020.
OJ is survived by his family, daughter, Jana Barber of Denison, TX; son, Jared Moore of Mechanicsburg, PA; four grandchildren younger brother, Sonny Moore of Clarksburg, WV; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, older brother Howard Moore, and older sister Josephine Searcey.
OJ did not want a big funeral, and he will be buried next to Jodi at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, Sherman, following a small family-attended graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
in his name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, 604 West Main in Denison.