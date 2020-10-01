1/
Odbert Junior "OJ" Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Odbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Odbert Junior (OJ) Moore, 90, passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020.
OJ is survived by his family, daughter, Jana Barber of Denison, TX; son, Jared Moore of Mechanicsburg, PA; four grandchildren younger brother, Sonny Moore of Clarksburg, WV; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, older brother Howard Moore, and older sister Josephine Searcey.
OJ did not want a big funeral, and he will be buried next to Jodi at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, Sherman, following a small family-attended graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, 604 West Main in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved