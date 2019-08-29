Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Odessa Nelson McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Odessa Nelson McKinney

Send Flowers
Odessa Nelson McKinney Obituary
Odessa Nelson McKinney, 99, of Durant, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel in Durant. Dr. John Breon will officiate.
She is survived by her children, Carol McKinney-Smith of Kingwood, TX, Nelson McKinney of Mead, and Hank McKinney of Durant; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Durant, or the .
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Odessa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.