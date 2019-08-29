|
|
|
Odessa Nelson McKinney, 99, of Durant, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel in Durant. Dr. John Breon will officiate.
She is survived by her children, Carol McKinney-Smith of Kingwood, TX, Nelson McKinney of Mead, and Hank McKinney of Durant; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Durant, or the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019