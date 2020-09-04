1/
ODIS HENRY STARNES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ODIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(August 29, 1926-
September 1, 2020)
Odis Henry Starnes, age 94, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
Mr. Starnes is survived by his family, sons, Larry Starnes of Sherman, TX; Steve Starnes of Dallas, TX; and Stan Starnes of Fairview, TX; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and sister, Wanda Heffington of Tishomingo, OK.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Sherman, TX. A private family viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved