(August 29, 1926-

September 1, 2020)

Odis Henry Starnes, age 94, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.

Mr. Starnes is survived by his family, sons, Larry Starnes of Sherman, TX; Steve Starnes of Dallas, TX; and Stan Starnes of Fairview, TX; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and sister, Wanda Heffington of Tishomingo, OK.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Sherman, TX. A private family viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, TX.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

