(August 29, 1926-
September 1, 2020)
With great sadness we announce the passing of Odis Henry Starnes who departed this earth on September 1, 2020. He will be greatly missed by the many who loved and admired him. Odis was born on August 29, 1926 in Paris, TX. He was brought in to this world in the back of a simple covered wagon having forded the Red River while making its way from southern Oklahoma to the nearest hospital in Paris.
His life story represents the opportunity and greatness available to anyone fortunate enough to be born in the U.S.A. He grew up the son of a sharecropper and was raised in rural southeastern Oklahoma near the banks of Blue River. His parents were divorced when Odis was 11 years old. At a young age he assumed the role of "man of the house" assisting his Mother Etta May Starnes and 3 siblings in the duties of raising a family. He grew up hard and fast. Aside from attending school his chores included: picking cotton in the fields, baling hay, tending livestock and planting and working a garden. The family endured great hardships and financial struggles during the great depression. However, what they lacked in material possessions was offset by strong faith, family love and fierce determination.
Odis graduated from Durant High School in 1944. He enlisted in the United States Army. After basic training at Fort Polk in Louisiana, he was placed on a carrier ship heading to the South Pacific theatre when WWII ended in 1945. He was later deployed again during the Korean War as a member of Easy Company 180th of the 45th Thunderbird Division and spent two years in Korea from 1950 to 1952. He left with the rank of Warrant Officer and multiple commendations.
June the 14th 1949 was easily the happiest day of his life. On that day he married the love of his life Evelyn Louise Waitman thus beginning a joyous journey lasting 66 years until her passing in 2015. He loved Louise more than anyone on earth. It is wonderful to envision the two of them together again, dancing their way through eternity.
After an honorable discharge from the Armed Services, Odis began working his way up the ladder as an employee of Johnson and Johnson in Dallas, Texas. He held many positions with J&J. In 1961 he was one of the first employees relocated to a new manufacturing facility located in Sherman, Texas. In 1985, after 34 years of service he retired from a highly successful business career as Manager of Labor Relations. Any of his former co-workers at Johnson & Johnson would attest to the fact he was one of the most liked and respected managers at the Sherman Plant.
Odis was an avid hunter, golfer and gardener. He was a Master Mason, a member of Toast Masters International, Texoma Squares, Lions Club International and a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Sherman, TX. He loved to stay busy and had endless energy. He was constantly engaged in finishing never ending to-do lists and projects. After retirement he helped his wife manage their company Starnes Property Management for another 30 years until truly retiring once again.
All who knew Odis will remember him for his gracious demeanor, wide smile and keen sense of purpose. Odis loved spending time with his family. He cherished the moments he spent doting on his grandchildren. He proudly achieved his life long goal of providing a stable and loving environment for his wife and three sons. His strong work ethic, moral compass and determination helped pave a less challenging path for his family and future generations success.
"The song is ended, but the melody lingers on."
-Irving Berlin
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Starnes and Etta May Starnes-Johnson, his wife, Louise Waitman-Starnes, of Sherman, TX his sister Opal Weger of Denison, TX, his brother Willie Starnes of Durant, OK.
He is survived by sons, Larry Starnes of Sherman, TX; Steve Starnes and spouse, Kym Starnes of Dallas, TX; and Stan Starnes and spouse, Jeannie Starnes of Fairview, TX; grandchildren, Kristyn Starnes-Woods and spouse, Ashley Woods of Keller, TX; Lindsey Raper of Las Colinas, TX; Jessica Starnes-Pulley and spouse, Damion Pulley of Keller, TX; Sophia Starnes of Fairview, TX; and Jackson Starnes of Fairview, TX; great grandchildren, Payton Pulley of Keller, TX; Preston Pulley of Keller, TX; ZaZa Broadway of Las Colinas, TX; and Kollyns Woods of Keller, TX; and sister, Wanda Heffington of Tishomingo, OK.
Pallbearers will be: Ronald Starnes of Durant, OK, Damion Pulley of Keller, TX, Gary Howell of McKinney, TX, Bryon Clark of Sherman, TX, Jeff Wilkinson of Sherman, TX, Chris Dill of McKinney, TX.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 8th at First Baptist Church in Sherman, TX. A private family viewing will begin at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, TX.
