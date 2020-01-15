Home

Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Dannel Funeral Home
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX
1934 - 2020
OLAN ATHERTON Obituary
A memorial gathering for Olan Leeroy Atherton, Sr., 85, of Sherman, who passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, will be held at 1:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Dr. Mike Lawson of the First Baptist Church of Sherman will officiate.

Olan was born on December 28, 1934 in Sherman, Texas to Lee and Willow Atherton. He was raised in Amarillo, Texas and Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He served in the United States Air Force and the United States Navy. Olan was an electrical engineer by profession. He married his wife, Ann and they resided in Long Beach, California. Upon retirement, they moved back to Sherman.

Olan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann; son, Olan Atherton, Jr. and wife Joanie of South Carolina; daughter, Jackie Sanders and husband Jack of Marquette, MI; Larry and Robin Atherton and their family; grandchildren: Jared, Sarah, Jessica, and Jenna; great-grandchildren: Lillian Kate, Jenelle, and Theron.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020
