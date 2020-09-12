Olan Douglas Dennie was born February 12, 1950 in Ennis, Texas to Lee Olan Dennie and Maltida Opal Wagoner Dennie, the youngest of nine siblings. He passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Dennison, Texas.
Doug was supremely mechanically gifted. He could do amazing projects with his hands whether it was plumbing, welding, electrical, HVAC work or general carpentry. He had the confidence and ability to trouble shoot problems and create solutions. These skills served him well in his career in the construction industry that later found fulfillment as a Superintendent with Kinetics, a Process and Mechanical contractor. He was a proud member of the United Association Local 100 of Plumbers and Pipefitters. His career took him to job sites across the United States and even a six month stint in China.
He was a steadfast Christian, faithfully served the Lord at Kentuckytown Baptist Church, Whitewright. He was a quiet man, known for his wisdom and counsel. Doug had a vast knowledge of the Bible and while not speaking often in study groups, when he did speak, it was with sure conviction of the truth.
The crowning delight of Doug's life was his family. His time with them brought satisfaction and joy and contentment. He treasured Patricia, his wife of 40 years. They were introduced by mutual friends and were married August 9, 1980 in Dallas. They had four children and as much as he loved them, he was crazy about his grandchildren and especially his three great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Caraway Dennie of the home; son, Douglas Dennie (Gracia) of Forney; son, Bryan Dennie (Elayna) of California; daughter, Melody Singleton of Whitewright; son, Tony Dennie of Mesquite; grandchildren, Natalie Simpson and fiancé Jonathan Earnhart of Denison; Rick Dennie and fiancé Devon Hill of Weatherford; and Clara Dennie of California; great-grandchildren, Karson, Alice and Ella; sister Linda Hadley (Frank) of Farmersville; brothers, Gary Dennie (Pat) of Dallas and Billy Dennie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Olan and Opal Dennie; siblings, Alva Lee, Jimmy, Betty, and Jean; grandson, Jacob Simpson and in-laws Odell and Patty Caraway.
Funeral services will be at Kentucky Town Baptist Church, Whitewright on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 10am. Dr. Greg Allen will officiate.
There will be a "come and go" visitation Friday September 11, 2020 from 6-8pm at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Whitewright, Texas. Doug will be cremated as were his wishes.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com