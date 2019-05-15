On Monday, May 13, 2019 Olga Francis Jondahl, 71, of Sherman, Texas left this world and was received into the arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Mrs. Jondahl was born in Wichita Falls, Texas the daughter of Fidencio and Victoria Navarrete. She earned a Bachelors Degree in Spanish Literature, and in 1972, she earned a Masters in Education. She married the love of her life, Dr. Irvin Jondahl. The greatest joys of her life were her family and friends. She loved the Lord and was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sherman. She had a career for 20 years, with New York Life Insurance Company. Olga was very active in her community and church. Over the years, she was a member of many organizations, such as the Texoma Medical Center Foundation Reba Committee, where she served as Chairman, Denison Performing Arts as President for 2 years, Denison Service League, Junior Alpha Delphians, International Women's Club, Bible Study Fellowship, Women's Guild, and started the Denison Nursing home birthday celebrations.

Mrs. Jondahl leaves behind precious memories with her beloved family, husband; Dr. Irvin Jondahl of Sherman; son, Eric Jondahl of Addison; daughter, Sonia Snetzer and husband, Michael of Prosper; three grandchildren, McKenna Snetzer, Ava Snetzer, and Greyson Snetzer; brothers, Richard Navarrete and wife, Jill of Saginaw; Fidencio Navarrete Jr. and wife, Elvira of Arlington. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Mass for Mrs. Jondahl will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Steven Antes officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Denison. The rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made in her name to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 727 South Travis St., Sherman, TX 75090.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 15, 2019