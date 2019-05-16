|
Olga Francis Jondahl, 71, of Sherman, died Monday, May 13, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Father Steven Antes will officiate. The rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. and visitation will follow until 8 p.m. on May 17 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by husband, Dr. Irvin Jondahl of Sherman; son, Eric Jondahl of Addison; daughter, Sonia Snetzer of Prosper; brothers, Richard Navarrete of Saginaw, Fidencio Navarrete of Arlington; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made in her name to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 727 South Travis St., Sherman, TX 75090.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 16, 2019
