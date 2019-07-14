Services Bratcher Funeral Home 401 West Woodard Denison , TX 750203138 (903) 465-2323 Resources More Obituaries for Olga Stanphill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Olga Mae "Pate" Stanphill

1927 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Olga Mae "Pate" Stanphill, passed away at her home July 11, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer

Pate was born on April 5, 1927 in the small farming community of Hickory Plains, Arkansas, the third of five children born to Lyle Fremont and Elora Lorraine (Shumate) McClure. She lived her formative years in the nearby town of Ulm, Arkansas, where her dad was principal of the public school.

She acquired her nickname as a small child when her younger brother Frank began addressing her as "Pate" a name of his own toddler invention. It stuck, and she has been Pate to her family and friends ever since.

At the outbreak of World War ll her father accepted a job as department head at the new war ordinance plant being built in Jacksonville, Arkansas, and the family moved there in the summer of 1942. She attended Jacksonville High, where she was starting guard on the Lady Red Devils basketball team. It was there she met her future husband, Coy Stanphill. Coy was two years ahead of Pate in school, and like most young men of his generation he joined the military upon graduating from high school.

Pate and Coy married on August 2, 1945, days before the war ended, and they began their wonderful life together. Coy passed away in 2010, and Pate spent the remainder of her life as the cherished center of her family, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Pate had a servant's heart, and was always an active participant in her community. She served as president of the Richardson Woman's Club, president of the Richardson City Council of PTA's, was active in the Denison Service League, and Keep Denison Beautiful. She was a longtime member of the Chelsea Park Garden Club, Monodrama and Waples Methodist Church.

She loved the game of bridge as was an accomplished player. Some of her most cherished friendships began across the bridge table, and she leaves behind many of those friends.

Pate was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister Juanita Sutton and her brothers Alton and Lyle Denver McClure.

She is survived by her brother Frank McClure and wife Una, daughter Vicki Washburn (husband Richard Washburn) son Larry (wife Carolyn), and son Lyle (wife Vicki). She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Lee Stanphill (wife Kimberly), Stephen Stanphill (wife Bunny), Clay Stanphill, Russell Stanphill (wife Susan), Danny Stanphill (wife Brittni), Matt Washburn (wife Dava), Adam Washburn (wife Lori), Ben Washburn (wife Kristin), and Rebecca McCoy. She is also survived by her thirteen great grandchildren: Peyton, Carder, Reid, Barrett and Blevins Washburn; Harry, Emaline, Case, Coy, Cale, Lyla Pate and Levi Stanphill and Allie McCoy. She also leaves behind six nieces and a nephew.

Pate and Coy were determined to leave a positive imprint on their grandchildren, and all nine will remember the many road trips in grandmas and grandpas conversion van. Pate was totally invested in her family and was repaid with adoration from her children and grandchildren. Her long, beautiful life was a blessing to all of us, and she will always remain in our hearts. She loved greatly, and she is greatly loved in return.

Per her wishes : in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Home Hospice of Grayson County, Waples Methodist church, or Hope City Church 2300 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628

Visitation will be Tuesday at 10:00 with a Funeral to follow at 11:00 am at Waples Memorial United Methodist Church, 830 W. Main St. Denison, TX, with graveside services to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on July 14, 2019