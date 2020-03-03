Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300

OLIVIA HOLT

Send Flowers
OLIVIA HOLT Obituary
Olivia Susan "Libby" Holt, age 63, of Cartwright, OK, passed away at her residence, with her family near, on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Left to cherish her memories are her children; Lori Sparks, Chris Sanders, Risa Sanders, Jon Sanders, nine grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, her siblings; Judy, Rusty & Beth.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, 3:00 P.M. at Ackers Cemetery, Sherman, TX. Officiating will be Pastor Joseph Price. Interment will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OLIVIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -