Olivia Susan "Libby" Holt, age 63, of Cartwright, OK, passed away at her residence, with her family near, on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Left to cherish her memories are her children; Lori Sparks, Chris Sanders, Risa Sanders, Jon Sanders, nine grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, her siblings; Judy, Rusty & Beth.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, 3:00 P.M. at Ackers Cemetery, Sherman, TX. Officiating will be Pastor Joseph Price. Interment will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020