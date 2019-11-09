Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
Olivia Janice Suarez


1957 - 2019
Olivia Janice Suarez Obituary
Olivia Janice Suarez age 62 of Van Alstyne, Texas passed away on November 6, 2019 in Van Alstyne she was born on October 27, 1957 in Mckinney, TX to Hamilton and Barbara Miller.
She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Summers of Anna, TX Lauren Suarez and husband Colby of Van Alstyne TX Julia Suarez of Tucson Arizona. Grandchildren, Shelby Summers of Dallas, Texas, Sydney Elder of Blueridge, Tyler Sperry and Hannah Hemphill of Van Alstyne. Julius Hamilton of Tucson Arizona. Father, Hamilton Miller of Anna; sister, Anna Miller of Anna; brother, Ronny Miller and wife Pam of Anna; and numerous other loving relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mom, and brother.
She was a loving mom and grandma and wonderful person and will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her mom and brother.
Funeral services for Olivia, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, Westminster, TX. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
