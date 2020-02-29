Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for OLLIE GARDNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OLLIE MONEY GARDNER


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OLLIE MONEY GARDNER Obituary
Ollie Money Gardner passed away on February 27, 2020. She was born May 25th, 1928 in Matoy, OK to Clara and Jesse Money, the third of nine children. She met John Gardner, also from Matoy, in high school and they married February 25, 1950. After living in various cities Ollie and John settled in Denison, TX in 1960.
Ollie was proceeded in death by John in 2002 and seven siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Gardner of Denison, TX; Joan Verm and Michael of Houston, TX; and son John Gardner, Jr. and Cheryl of Anna, TX; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one sister, and 34 nieces and nephews.
The family appreciates the loving care that she received from the staff at Grayson Place these past 4 years and the comfort provided by the staff of CarePlus Hospice.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2020 at Bratcher Funeral Home In Denison from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Bratcher Funeral Home at 11:00 am.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Ollie's memory may be directed to: MasterKey Ministries, 209 South Highway 1417, Sherman, TX 75092 or online at www.masterkeyminisitries.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Gardner family. Services are under the care of Bratcher Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OLLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -