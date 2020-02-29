|
Ollie Money Gardner passed away on February 27, 2020. She was born May 25th, 1928 in Matoy, OK to Clara and Jesse Money, the third of nine children. She met John Gardner, also from Matoy, in high school and they married February 25, 1950. After living in various cities Ollie and John settled in Denison, TX in 1960.
Ollie was proceeded in death by John in 2002 and seven siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Gardner of Denison, TX; Joan Verm and Michael of Houston, TX; and son John Gardner, Jr. and Cheryl of Anna, TX; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one sister, and 34 nieces and nephews.
The family appreciates the loving care that she received from the staff at Grayson Place these past 4 years and the comfort provided by the staff of CarePlus Hospice.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2020 at Bratcher Funeral Home In Denison from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Bratcher Funeral Home at 11:00 am.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Ollie's memory may be directed to: MasterKey Ministries, 209 South Highway 1417, Sherman, TX 75092 or online at www.masterkeyminisitries.org.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 29, 2020