Ollieta Jean Smith, died Sunday, December 22, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bokchito First Baptist Church. Bro. Preston Burns will officiate. Burial will take place at the Bokchito Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her daughters, Terrie Keck (Bil), Sherrie Stout (Hal, and Jerrie Goroth; several grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019