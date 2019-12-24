Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Ollieta Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollieta Jean Smith

Send Flowers
Ollieta Jean Smith Obituary
Ollieta Jean Smith, died Sunday, December 22, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bokchito First Baptist Church. Bro. Preston Burns will officiate. Burial will take place at the Bokchito Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her daughters, Terrie Keck (Bil), Sherrie Stout (Hal, and Jerrie Goroth; several grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ollieta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -