Oma Louise Head, 92, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Oma Louise was born in Walters, OK on September 13, 1928, the daughter of David and Mary Bowers. She met the love of her life, Earnest L. Head at the Rialto Theater in Denison, TX. Oma Louise and Earnest L. Head were married in Denison in July of 1943. She worked at Perrin Air Force Base until it closed and worked at the Peanut Factory until she retired. She loved playing Dominos, working in her yard and her cats. She loved and fed all animals.
Oma Louise is survived by her daughter, Mary Dickson of Denison; her son, Teddy Head and his wife, Peggy of Denison; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mary Bowers; her sister, Inez Goode; her brothers, Raymond and Evert Bowers; her beloved husband, Earnest L. Head and her daughter, Donna Babcock.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Colbert, OK. with Pastor Chuck McQueen officiating.
Serving as her pallbearers will be, Jon Pulis, Mark Huff, Ryan Pulis and Matt Lasuzzos.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
