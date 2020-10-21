1/1
OMA LOUISE HEAD
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share OMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oma Louise Head, 92, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Oma Louise was born in Walters, OK on September 13, 1928, the daughter of David and Mary Bowers. She met the love of her life, Earnest L. Head at the Rialto Theater in Denison, TX. Oma Louise and Earnest L. Head were married in Denison in July of 1943. She worked at Perrin Air Force Base until it closed and worked at the Peanut Factory until she retired. She loved playing Dominos, working in her yard and her cats. She loved and fed all animals.
Oma Louise is survived by her daughter, Mary Dickson of Denison; her son, Teddy Head and his wife, Peggy of Denison; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mary Bowers; her sister, Inez Goode; her brothers, Raymond and Evert Bowers; her beloved husband, Earnest L. Head and her daughter, Donna Babcock.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Colbert, OK. with Pastor Chuck McQueen officiating.
Serving as her pallbearers will be, Jon Pulis, Mark Huff, Ryan Pulis and Matt Lasuzzos.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered at: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Garden of Memory Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved