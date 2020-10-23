DENISON–Oma Louise Head, 92, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Homestead of Denison.

Oma Louise is survived by daughter, Mary Dickson of Denison; son, Teddy Head and his wife, Peggy of Denison; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Colbert, OK. with Pastor Chuck McQueen officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store