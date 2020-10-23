1/
OMA LOUISE HEAD
DENISON–Oma Louise Head, 92, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Homestead of Denison.
Oma Louise is survived by daughter, Mary Dickson of Denison; son, Teddy Head and his wife, Peggy of Denison; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Colbert, OK. with Pastor Chuck McQueen officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Garden of Memory Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
