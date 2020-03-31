Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
ONETA WARD

ONETA WARD Obituary
Oneta Ward, cherished mother and Nanny, joined her Savior in Durant, Oklahoma on Sunday March 29, 2020 at the age of 90. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday April 1, 2020 at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma with Bro. Jacob Toews as the officiant.
Mrs. Ward is survived by her children; Regina A. Beaubien of Durant, Oklahoma, Deborah G. Odom of Durant, Oklahoma, Kenneth R. Ward of Coleman, Oklahoma, and Mark E. Ward of Calera, Oklahoma. Her 17 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 31, 2020
