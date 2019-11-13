|
|
Funeral Services for Opal Rougeou, age 71, of Bonham, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Jason Hilliard of Faith Baptist Church in Duncanville, Texas will officiate. Burial will follow at Mulberry Cemetery, Fannin County, Texas. Opal passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Bonham, Texas.
Opal was born on August 26, 1948, the daughter of George Otis Pierce and Dorothy Smith Pierce. She married James Lee Rougeou on August 18, 1972 in Savoy, Texas. They were
married for 47 years. Opal attended Grayson County College where she received her Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing and went on to work as a Registered Nurse for many years. She was a member of Boyd Baptist Church in Bonham. Opal loved to sew and crochet.
Her family considered her as a phenomenal homemaker. Opal's family remembers her amazing culinary skills during Christmas time when she would make her fabulous Christmas
cookies and candy. Memories of Opal will be forever cherished, she will be greatly missed. .
Opal is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Wandalene Anders, and grandchild, Austin Henry.
She is survived by her husband, James Rougeou of Bonham, Texas; daughter, Meagan
Henry and husband Steve of Bossier City, Louisiana; sisters, Alice Faye Phillips of Wichita
Falls, Texas and Hellen Thurman and husband Gene of Savoy, Texas; granddaughter, Hannah
Henry; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Eskue, Caliste Rougeou, Benjamin Rougeou, Stephen Henry, John Norris, and Brad Eskue.
The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home on Wednesday night, November 13, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributes may be made to Meals on Wheels America,
https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/
Online guest register at www.wisefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019