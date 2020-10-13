DENISON–Ora Fay McClain, 84, died at Texoma Medical Center on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Denison.
Ora Fay was born in the Hagerman Community on July 11, 1936, the daughter of Clay A. and Evelyn (Gill) Kennon. She was educated in the Hagerman school system and graduated from Denison High School in 1955. She and William Newton "Newt" McClain were married in Hagerman on October 20, 1956. She was a homemaker and a member of Hagerman Baptist Church.
She is survived by her nieces, Lisa Kennon, Janet Morris and Delores Kennon; nephews, Jerry Guilloud and Darell Kennon and her faithful friends, Robert and Susie Clement, Loetta Short and Lou Witt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Newt McClain; brothers, J.C. Kennon and Bobby Kennon and her sister, Mary Ruth Guilloud.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Pottsboro at Georgetown Cemetery with Reverend Neal Alexander officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefunerlahome.net