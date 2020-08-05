1/1
Orange McGill Hughes Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orange's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN–Mr. Orange McGill Hughes, Jr., transitioned from life to eternity Monday August 3,2020 peacefully at his home. A celebration of his life will be at 11:00am on Thursday, at Parkview Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Family visitation will be from 7:00pm – 8:00pm on Wednesday at Parkview.
Orange was born on May 9th, 1934 in Sherman, TX, to Orange, Sr. and Minnie Hughes. He accepted Christ and became a member of Music Street Church of Christ at a young age. Orange married Ms. Nellie Callahan, and the two made a life together, parenting six children. He worked As a Maintenance Technician for Austin College and retired from there after many years. At the time of his passing, Orange we a member of Parkview Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon for several years. He was active In various ministries, and helped create and build Parkview's media ministry from the ground up. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Oliva, Audrey, George and Jerry Hughes, and son Orange Hughes III. He survived by: children; James Hughes (Ann), Samuel Hughes, Dewayne Hughes, Debra Hughes Whitfield (Charles), and Karen Hughes Spencer (Neal), a host of grandchildren and other relatives. He was a loving father, a faithful servant of our Lord, and a kind and compassionate brother in Christ. The Hughes Family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman, (903) 893-6110. Personal condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Parkview Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved