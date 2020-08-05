SHERMAN–Mr. Orange McGill Hughes, Jr., transitioned from life to eternity Monday August 3,2020 peacefully at his home. A celebration of his life will be at 11:00am on Thursday, at Parkview Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Family visitation will be from 7:00pm – 8:00pm on Wednesday at Parkview.
Orange was born on May 9th, 1934 in Sherman, TX, to Orange, Sr. and Minnie Hughes. He accepted Christ and became a member of Music Street Church of Christ at a young age. Orange married Ms. Nellie Callahan, and the two made a life together, parenting six children. He worked As a Maintenance Technician for Austin College and retired from there after many years. At the time of his passing, Orange we a member of Parkview Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon for several years. He was active In various ministries, and helped create and build Parkview's media ministry from the ground up. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Oliva, Audrey, George and Jerry Hughes, and son Orange Hughes III. He survived by: children; James Hughes (Ann), Samuel Hughes, Dewayne Hughes, Debra Hughes Whitfield (Charles), and Karen Hughes Spencer (Neal), a host of grandchildren and other relatives. He was a loving father, a faithful servant of our Lord, and a kind and compassionate brother in Christ. The Hughes Family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman, (903) 893-6110. Personal condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.