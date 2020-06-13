ORVAL PATE
Orval Pate, of Durant, Oklahoma, died at the age of 100 on June 8, 2020.
A chapel service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel with Chaplin David Kautt officiating. His final resting place will be at the Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Pate is survived by his beloved grandchildren, Gary Wallis of Atlanta, Georgia, Shawn Wallis of Durant, Oklahoma, Shannon Shuffield of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jesscel Steakley of Muskogee, Oklahoma, Audra Minton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Gary Pate, Jr. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Curtis Pate of Choctaw, Oklahoma, numerous cherished great grandchildren, and also survived by other relatives and friends.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 13, 2020.
