Orville Lee Franklin Obituary
Orville Lee Franklin, age 84, died Wednesday at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Franklin was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Franklin is survived by his wife, Mary Franklin of Pottsboro, son, James Monks of Tom Bean, daughters, Nelda Burks of Savoy, Kitty Fortier of Ravenna, Michigan, five grandchildren, 5 great -grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019
