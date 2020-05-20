|
|
Family services for Orville Ray Gaskin, age 61 of Sherman, will be held at Waldo Funeral Home
in Sherman Thursday May 21st, 2020 at 6-8PM. Chapel services to celebrate the life of Orville Gaskin will be held Friday May 22nd at Waldo Funeral Home at 1PM.
He passed away May 17th, 2020 in Sherman, Tx.
Orville was born on January 12th, 1959 in Van Alstyne, Tx. to Ava and Stanely Walkup. He was
survived by his wife Janice Gaskin, daughters Jennifer King and Tina Garner, grandchildren
Phoenix an Landon King, nephews Aaron an Eric Cole and Chris Gaskin, neice GG Booth.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle an friend to all who knew him. He was very hardworking an dedicated to his family and work. He loved life, music, and playing with his grandchildren. He will missed but never forgotten.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 20, 2020