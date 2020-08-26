1/
OSCAR LAWRENCE RICKEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share OSCAR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oscar Lawrence Rickey, the beloved and cherished child of Kenneth Wayne Rickey, Jr. and Geonna Frances (Thompson) Rickey left this life on August 19, 2020.
Oscar is survived by his parents of the home, brother, Kenneth Rickey III of the home, and grandmothers, Julie Thompson of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Kathy Kesling of Bokchito, Oklahoma.
A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 PM Friday August 28, 2020 at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with Rev. Carl Kerkemeyer officiating. His final earthly resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved