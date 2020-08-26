Oscar Lawrence Rickey, the beloved and cherished child of Kenneth Wayne Rickey, Jr. and Geonna Frances (Thompson) Rickey left this life on August 19, 2020.

Oscar is survived by his parents of the home, brother, Kenneth Rickey III of the home, and grandmothers, Julie Thompson of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Kathy Kesling of Bokchito, Oklahoma.

A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 PM Friday August 28, 2020 at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with Rev. Carl Kerkemeyer officiating. His final earthly resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

