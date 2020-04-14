|
|
February 24, 1939 – April 12, 2020
Ostend Lavone "Von" Sutton entered this world on February 24, 1939. He was the first child of James Ostend and Ruby Miller Sutton. He was born at home in Kennett, Missouri. He passed from this life on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 81.
The Sutton's were a military family, and the children were raised as Air Force brats. During their days in the military, the family ended up at James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, TX. Von attended school at University High School where he graduated in 1957. He enlisted in the Air Force in November 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1965. He moved to Sherman and was hired by Texas Instruments. He met and married the love of his life, Diana Louise Grogan, on November 11, 1966. The two had three children together. Von retired from Texas Instruments after 32 years. He was a member of Harvest Time Assembly of God Church in Sherman.
Von is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Diane, and his daughter, Cynthia Sutton Hickman. He is survived by his sons Bradley Sutton of Dallas, and Matt and wife DeAnn of Sherman. His grandchildren: Robert Hickman and wife Cass, and Lauren and Landry Sutton all of Sherman. His brother Ronald Sutton and wife Brenda of Cabot, Arkansas and sister Joanne Adams and husband David of Stephen City, Virginia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Von was diagnosed in the Spring of 2003 with Myelofibrosis. The family would like to thank Dr. Amir Faridi, M.D., and nurses Debbie Fulton, and Beverly Cunningham for their love, and care of our father, and grandfather over the last 17 years.
A "Come-and-Go" visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home, adhering to current social distancing guidelines. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 17, 2020 at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman, where he will be laid to rest, next to his wife Diane.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020